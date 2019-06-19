Lubbock- Richard "Dick" Chapman Lowrey passed away on June 17, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 84 years at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Southcrest Baptist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy and to view Dick's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Dick Lowrey was born on September 9, 1934 to EJ "Pinky" and Ruth Lowrey in Lubbock, TX. He grew up in a family of educators and athletes. A graduate of Lubbock High School, he played on the two-time state championship football team. He went on to play football for the University of Texas and graduated with a bachelor's degree in cotton marketing. In the summer of 1956, Dick met the love of his life, Nita Wood, at Camp Davis near Rociada, NM. The two had a wedding at home on August 3, 1957. Together they enjoyed raising five children. After working as a rancher near Slaton, TX, Dick taught math and coached for 34 years in Lubbock ISD. Faith in his Lord Jesus Christ, commitment to family, and love for friends held utmost importance to Dick. He enjoyed family vacations with his dearly loved grandchildren, playing golf, hunting, and gardening--especially growing tomatoes. A competitor to the end, he demonstrated character and fortitude in all that he did.



Survivors include his wife, Nita Lowrey; children, Sara (Jimmy) Matthews; Brent (Petie) Lowrey; Pam (Paul) Gaschen; Becky (Ashley) Denton; 17 grandchildren and their spouses; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Lowrey; and two brothers-in-law, Clark (Jan) Wood and Joe (Sandy) Wood.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lyn Honig; and son, Michael Wilson Lowrey.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International www.gideons.org, Nexus International www.nexusinternational.org, or Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry www.foi.org in his memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019