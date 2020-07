Or Copy this URL to Share

Coppell- Richard Courtney Wood passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Coppell, Texas, where he had resided since May 1, 2018.



Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Park.



Survivors: Brother, David Porter Wood of Dallas; sister, Elizabeth Wood Fitzgerald of Coppell; and numerous nieces and nephews.



