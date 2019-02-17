|
Dallas- Richard D. Cole, died on February 10, 2019. He had battled dementia for many years. Born in Meridian, TX in 1927, he died in Dallas, at age 92. Richard served in the Army and Navy during WWII. After graduating from SMU and Vanderbilt School of Medicine he completed internship and residency in Iowa City and Waterloo, IA. He and Kathryn Hurst were married in 1953; He and "Katie" were married for 40 years. She died in 2015. He practiced Dermatology in Lubbock from 1957 to 1981, thereafter moving to Peoria, IL where he served as Chief Medical Officer at the Veterans Administration Clinic for 13 years then transferred to Waco, TX; in his retirement he moved to Manhattan Beach, CA and finally to Dallas, TX. In 1996, he married Minnie Herring, who preceded him in death in 2003. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Nellie Lee and Rev. William H. Cole, by his brother Hugh S. Cole and sister Agnes Cole Britt and his son-in-law Michael R. Bieber. Arrangements are pending. He is survived by his brother Ed Cole of Tomball, TX; his 4 children David W. Cole of Lubbock, Brian H. and Cherie Clark Cole of Manhattan Beach, CA, Karen Cole Bieber and Laura A. Cole of Dallas; 5 step-children; 5 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 9 nieces and nephews and their families and 3 great grandchildren. (This photograph was taken while he was in college) At his request, his ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019