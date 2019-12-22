|
Lubbock- Richard E. Adams of Lubbock passed away Thursday afternoon, December 19, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born March 4, 1930 to Margaret and R.L. Adams in Roscoe, TX.
Richard was a graduate of Roscoe High School, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from McMurry College in Abilene, TX. He served 2 years in the Army during the conclusion of the Korean War, and served for decades thereafter in the Army Reserve, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Richard's teaching career spanned more than thirty years as a social studies and history teacher with Lubbock I.S.D., teaching most of those years at Mackenzie Junior High, where he also coached track and football.
Richard was passionate about his family and his pets, and he was a life-long fitness enthusiast. He enjoyed travelling and sports, particularly track and field, having won the Texas high school state championship in the 440-yard dash, followed by success as a college track athlete. Richard was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lubbock, where he occasionally taught Sunday School.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kurt Adams and is survived by his wife, Erika, to whom he was married for over 54 years; son, Grant Adams of Amarillo; grandchildren, Maggie, Olivia, and Olliver Adams of Amarillo; and sisters, Mava Cooper, of Abilene, and Ann Lawrence of Houston. He was preceded in death by his son, Kurt Adams.
Memorial Services will be held Monday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019