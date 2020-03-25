Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Richard Earl "Dick" Moser


1935 - 2020
Lubbock- On March 21, 2020, Richard Earl (Dick) Moser peacefully went home to be with his Savior after complications from the flu. He was loved deeply by his family, his church, and his community and will be missed by many.

Dick was born and raised in Asheville, NC, and graduated from NC State University in 1957 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He married the former Sheila Rosalind Rowe in January 1956, and they raised three children. Dick served 20 years as a USAF pilot, including combat in the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with eleven oak leaf clusters. After retirement in 1977, he began his 2nd career in real estate in Clovis, NM, then later moved to Lubbock, Texas, and joined Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors, retiring in December 2000. He then began serving daily in a volunteer pastoral care ministry with First Baptist Church and spent countless hours visiting and encouraging hospital patients and their families. He was a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Lubbock, serving three terms on the Board of Directors and was Club President in 2002-2003. He spent his last years residing as part of the Carillon family, and we are so thankful for that community. We have tremendous gratitude for the many, many people from the different spheres of his life who have shown friendship, love, and care for him over the years.

While he dedicated his life to serving and loving others, Dick's greatest joy came in his unwavering faith in God and his overwhelming love for his family. He and Rosalind were married for 60 years until her death in 2016. He is survived by his children (Rick, Janet, and Julie), their spouses, 7 adult grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. His legacy is evidenced by the many lives he has impacted as he lived out and shared his deep faith in Jesus through his actions, service, and his words. His genuine interest and care for people is a defining trait of the man he was. Our memories as a family are full of joy, laughter, wisdom, and an assurance of his unconditional love for us. Our desire is to honor his life with the many others who loved him, so a Celebration of Life service date is pending due to current restrictions on gatherings.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing." II Timothy 4:7-8
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
