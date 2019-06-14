Lubbock- Lubbock - Dr. Richard Earl Trull, Sr. was born September 19, 1932 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to William James and Willie Mae Trull. He married Helen Louise Paxton on May 5, 1951 in Raton, New Mexico. They resided in Denver, Colorado close to Helen's family before traveling extensively during his long Air Force and Christian ministry careers.



His loving wife passed away into the welcoming arms of our Lord and Savior on Friday, November 16, 2018. His parents also preceded him in death.



Those left behind to cherish his memories and carry on his example of love and service are: his son, Dr. Richard Earl Trull, Jr. and his daughter-in-law, Marinda; his daughter, Michelle Anne Chiles and his son-in-law, Mark; 4 grandchildren: Jeremy Trull, Travis Trull, Rachel Wall, Jaclyn Huff and their families; 4 adopted grandchildren: Justice Jones, Moses Jones, Samuel Jones, Sara Jones and their families; 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Bobby Trull, Shirley Mackieski, and Craig Trull; numerous "adopted" children, including Brenda Reinhard and her husband, Ron, and their children and grandchildren. In addition are a multitude of others that Richard continually "adopted", showering them with acceptance, love, kindness and nurturing.



Those left will miss his infectious smile, hilarious and charming sense of humor, encouraging and wise words along with the mischievous twinkle in his bright blue eyes. Those left behind are joyously bound by a sense of duty to fulfill his legacy of love and service.



The family will host a Memorial/Celebration of Life on June 14, 12pm, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Burial will follow under the care of the Sanders Funeral Home of Lubbock, Texas. To send online condolences go to www.sandersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: LivingStone International University, 5750 Rufe Snow Drive, Suite #104, North Richland Hills, TX 76180; (817) 918-4836.









Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019