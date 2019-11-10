|
Lubbock- Richard Edward Wilde of Lubbock died November 1, 2019 at age 88. He was born January 7, 1931 in Los Angeles, California to Richard and Josephine Wilde. He taught chemistry at Texas Tech University for 32 years. He published 44 research papers in the field of molecular spectroscopy and published four books. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, American Physical Society, Royal Society of Chemistry, Society of the Sigma Xi, Alpha Chi Sigma, and a Fellow of AAAS. He did volunteer work for Friends of the Library and was a supporter of First Unitarian Universalist Church of Lubbock. Dr. Wilde was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sophia Wilde. He is survived by three children, Jeffrey Wilde, Lorraine van Waasbergen, and Vincent Wilde, and by five grandchildren.
