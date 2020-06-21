RICHARD ELKINS

Lubbock- Richard was born January 29, 1929 on the Guitar Ranch north of Spur, Texas by a midwife. He was the third child of four born to Walter Wintt 'Mutt' Elkins and Henrietta Belle 'Belle' Holmes Elkins.
Richard graduated from Cooper High School in 1946. On January 6, 1950, Richard married Ella Wood in Ropesville, TX. This union produced three children and spanned 68 years.
Richard was a loving husband and devoted father to Zachary, Dancy and Dan Elkins. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Ella, in March 2018.
He is survived by his children Zack, Dan and Dancy as well as daughters-in-law Mary and Angie and son-in-law Spike. He is also survived by grandchildren Jett Elkins and wife Kelly, Jade Elkins Ivy and husband Brad and Zane Elkins and great-grandchildren Xander and Warren.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Beehive II assisted living for their outstanding love and care for their father Richard. They were truly his second family.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, June 22 at the City of Lubbock cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in remembrance of Richard to Meals on Wheels or your favorite charity.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.