Lubbock- Greg Welch passed from this life unexpectedly on May 5, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 53 years at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, officiated by Scott Scarborough, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel, 6025 82nd Street.



Greg Welch, the son of Richard E. and Doris Lively Welch was born on July 19, 1965 in Lubbock, Texas. Greg entered Lubbock Christian School kindergarten in 1970. There he continued his education through to a senior. He graduated in May 1983. Greg attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock and Northwestern University in Denton, lacking 35 hours of receiving his Bachelor degree in music. Greg was baptized at Camp Blue Haven summer session 1975. He loved CBH and attended summer camp through his senior year.



Greg was cross trained as a Master plumber, he held a TACLB license in air conditioning, and was a partner with his dad, Richard, in Lellem Welch Inc., dba Welch Plumbing. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. If you had Greg as a friend, you knew he was a friend indeed. He never met a stranger.



Greg is survived by his parents, Richard and Doris Welch of Lubbock, two sisters, Melody Huffman and husband, Monty of Lubbock, Sharon Little and husband, Jeff of Summerfield, North Carolina; two nephews-Micah Huffman and wife Katie of Arkansas, Luke Little of North Carolina; niece Savannah Little of North Carolina; great-niece Autumn Huffman, twin great-niece and nephew, Lorelei and Lucas; former wife and friend, Holly Young, his helper in plumbing, Jose Barrera, caregiver, Terri Cain; uncles, aunts, and a host of cousins and friends. Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents, nephew Matthew Huffman and niece Haley Little.



If you would like to donate to worthy causes, the family suggests The Children's Home of Lubbock, P.O. Box 2824, Lubbock, Texas 79408; Camp Blue Haven, 62 Camp S St., Las Vegas, New Mexico 87701; or Lubbock Christian School, 2604 Dover, Lubbock, Texas 79407.