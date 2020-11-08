1/1
Richard Lee Garrett
1939 - 2020
Lubbock - Richard L Garrett, 81 of Lubbock was born the third son of the late Joe and Jessie Garrett in Tucumcari, New Mexico. After graduating High School in 1958, he moved to Amarillo and worked for Panhandle Fruit and later worked for Pioneer Natural Gas Co. He then changed his career and became a long-distance truck driver. He drove for Nabisco Cracker & Cookie Co. for several years and then went to Keebler Cracker & Co. where he worked until his retirement in 1998 due to health issues.

In 1959 in Amarillo, he met and married the love of his life, Mary Lou Limbocker. They were married for 61 years and to that union were born two sons. Allen Garrett and Bryan Garrett.

He was a Baptist by faith and worshipped at Wayne Ave. Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Garrett of the home; sons, Allen Garrett of Amarillo; Bryan Garrett (Nadine) of New York; grandchildren, Keifer Garrett of Amarillo, Aaron Garrett of California, Denae Garret Wade & husband Billy of New York; great grandson, Garrett Wade of New York; his brother, Gerald Garrett (Pat) of Capitan, NM; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Garrett of CA; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Services for Mr. Garrett will be 10:00 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors with his son, Bryan Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery in Amarillo at 2:00 pm under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors. Visitation for Mr. Garrett will begin at 9:00 am the same day of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Richard's name to Kindred Hospice, Meals on Wheels of Lubbock and or any favorite charity you may like.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Broadway Funeral Directors
NOV
10
Service
10:00 AM
Broadway Funeral Directors
NOV
10
Burial
02:00 PM
Llano Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway Avenue
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 771-2757
