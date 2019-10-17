|
Granbury- After a courageous battle with cancer Richard Lee McKinley was called home on the morning of October 14, 2019 at the age of 71. Richard was born March 2, 1948 in Lubbock, Texas. He was raised in Lubbock and graduated from Monterey High School in 1966. After high school he attended Texas Tech University. Richard was a Licensed Master Plumber, and in 1979 he started A-1 Plumbing, the first of many successful business ventures. In 1992, Richard and Pam moved to Granbury. He worked for the City of Lancaster and the City of Granbury before joining Couto Homes and then Al Couto Homes. Richard loved sports! He spent the majority of his life coaching and umpiring all levels of baseball. First and Foremost, Richard was a family man, and when his kids were of age, he spent all of his spare time coaching their youth sports every season. He was preceded in death by his parents V.L. and Dorothy McKinley, and his sister Jill McKinley Dawson. He is survived by his sister Judy McKinley Dalton.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Pamela Jean Brandon McKinley, daughter Caprice Klenke, son- in- law Rick Klenke, son Chris McKinley, daughter-in-law Crystal McKinley, and wonderful grandchildren, Trey, Josie, Reese, Caitlyn, Erin, Sean, Kaylen, Payton, and Maddox.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Memorial service: 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 17. 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019