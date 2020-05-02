|
Wichita Falls- Richard Lee Outka, 70, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will be at 12 PM, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, Texas.
Richard was born on May 20, 1949 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Leo and Margaret Outka. He married Joyce Neuharth on September 6, 1970 in Menno, South Dakota. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2018. He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Lubbock. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a grandson: Samuel Peterson.
Richard was an amazing provider and father, overcoming numerous health problems. He loved old black and white westerns, was a WW2 history buff, loved the lake, and was a handy man when it came to woodworking.
Survivors include his children: Sherry Peterson and husband Bill of Wichita Falls and Kerry Brigance and husband Brandon of Lubbock; brothers: Darrel Outka and wife Joan of Gillette, Wyoming and Duane Outka and wife Nancy of Fremont, California; brother in law: Earl Neuharth and wife Teresa of Menno, South Dakota; and his grandchildren: Shane Peterson, Brady Brigance, Seth Peterson, Hunter Brigance and Jaxxon Brigance.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020