Lubbock- The family of Richard Line will celebrate his life of 72 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. His family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Richard was born on January 10, 1948, to George and Alice Line in Fargo, North Dakota. His family moved to San Diego, California, in 1959. He married Bonnie Eldredge Line on November 10, 1977, in Escondido, California, and was the love of her life. Richard adopted both of her daughters, Danna and Nicole, as his own a couple of years later. After living in San Diego for nearly thirty years, Richard and Bonnie moved to Lubbock, Texas, in 2006 to be near family.
During his childhood in Fargo, Richard had a habit of wandering off and going on adventures to explore his town, often worrying his mother. This was something he continued to do as an adult. As a youth, he received his first camera, developed his fondness for photography, and began documenting his adventures throughout his life.
Richard graduated from the University of Arizona and became a Pharmacist, or as he often joked a "legal drug pusher." He worked at Hillside Hospital in San Diego in the 1970s and 1980s. Eventually, he made the switch to retail pharmacy working for Longs Drugs until he moved to Texas. In Lubbock, he worked for United until he retired.
He enjoyed traveling, often planning road trips and camping adventures with his wife and daughters exploring the country. Richard and his wife traveled to Europe and made several trips to Hawaii, as it was their favorite destination. He also enjoyed taking the roads less traveled and looking at old buildings, windmills, and finding odd points of interest.
Richard was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and was involved with the Sons of Norway while he was in San Diego. One of his favorite hobbies was researching more about his family and exploring his genealogy.
Family was important to Richard, and he loved spending time with his grandkids and mooching food from his daughters. He also liked sports and shared his love of baseball with his daughters and grandsons. He found a great group of friends in the Lake Ridge grief groups and it is here he met Christina Myers. They become as dad put it significant others and enjoyed traveling together.
Survivors include his two daughters, Danna and Nicole. Danna is married to Brent Lacey, and they live in Colorado Springs; and they have two sons, Jayden and Nick. Nicole is married to Monty Turney, and they live in Littlefield. Nicole has two sons, Scott and Stetson. Richard is also survived by a brother, Donald Line
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Line, his father George, his mother Alice Mae, and his brother, David.
The family of Richard Line has designated Meals on Wheels for memorial contributions donated in his memory.