Muleshoe- A much-loved father, Grumps, son, uncle and brother, Richard "Dick" Phillip Pena, 61, passed away surrounded by family Thursday, March 7, 2019. Dick was born March 2, 1958, in Olton to Fele and Bobbie (Harrell) Pena. He grew up and graduated in Muleshoe. He married Cindy McAlpine in 1976 and they raised their boys in Muleshoe. Dick moved to Carlsbad, NM to work for Basic Energy Services where he made many friends. Dick is survived by his two sons Greg and wife, Amanda and Clay and wife, Megan, Midland; his father Fele Pena; three sisters, Morgan Pena-Aguilar, Shawnee Pena, Kelly Pena; two nieces, Victoria and Taylor, El Paso; six grandchildren, Kynadie, Kacen, Kai'Lyn, Colton, Olivia, and Leighla; and girlfriend, Sherry Blades, Alamogordo. He is preceded in death by a son Brandon Heath Pena; mother Bobbie Pena; and nephew Nicholas. A memorial service will be held in Muleshoe on Saturday March 23rd at The Desert Rose, from 2:00-4:00p.m. There will also be a celebration of life in Carlsbad, NM at a future date. In lieu of flowers you can donate to Children's Miracle network, , or Shriners.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019