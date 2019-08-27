|
Lubbock- Richey Dean Stewart passed away on August 23, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, today, August 27, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 52 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 4:30 pm at Dalhart Memorial Park cemetery in Dalhart, Texas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy and view Richey's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019