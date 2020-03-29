|
Lubbock- Rick Barrera, 52, of Lubbock peacefully passed into the arms of his Lord surrounded by his family on March 26,2020. He loved spending time with his family and playing golf. He worked for United for many years and was the meat market Manager at Amigos. Rick was married to the love of his life Isabell for 15 years. He was survived by his wife and children; Isaiah(Perla), Ray(Mayra), Leticia(Jason), Monica(Eric). Grandchildren; Jayden, Zaybryn, Zaybriel, Natalia, Liliana, Katalina, EJ and Serena. Siblings; Maria(Gilbert), Robert(Lisa), Toni, Joe, Susan(Carlos). Nieces and nephews include Marizza, Jason, Victoria, Bob, Javier, Marcus, Daniel and Nicholas. nRick was also greatly loved by his in-laws the Torres family. He was preceded in death by his parents Roberto and Genoveva Barrera as well as by his sibling Marylou and Daniel. Due to unforeseen circumstances memorial services will be held at a later date and time.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020