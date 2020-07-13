Lubbock- The family of Roderick "Rick" Dale Dorsey will celebrate his life of 75 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, July 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. In support of the health of the family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the visitation and service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Rick Dorsey was born on January 16, 1945, to Maurice and Lottie "Louise" Dorsey in Sweetwater, Texas. He married Mary Zapata on April 9, 2012, in Lubbock, Texas. A decorated Vietnam war veteran, Rick dedicated much of his life to serving his country with over 20 years of faithful and dedicated service in the U.S. Air Force, followed by service as both a government contractor and a civil servant. Survivors include his wife, Mary Dorsey; three sons, Tom Dorsey, and wife, Dilsat; Rick Dorsey, Taylor Dorsey; five daughters, Sharon Perez and husband, Danny; Shawna Dorsey, Cheyenne Dorsey, Kimberly Mahan, and Zabrina Ybarra; nine grandchildren, Brooke Jordan, Zachary Perez, Kaitlin, and Ryan Dorsey; Zayden Mendez, Samuel Trotty, Adam Cory Reyna, Jr., Jahziah White, Stefen, and Rosie Aviana Mahan; two sisters, Ramona Howard and husband, Charles; and Ronda Pullen.
He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice, and Lottie "Louise" Dorsey.