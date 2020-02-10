Home

Rick McCreight Jr.


1963 - 2020
Lubbock- Raymond Richard "Rick" McCreight, Jr. was born May 27, 1963, in Houston, Texas, to Dick & Judy McCreight. He married Jerri Moore on December 7, 1991, in Lubbock. His family & music was his life. Playing drums, keyboards, and composing and arranging songs were his passion. He was the owner & operator of MaxWorx, providing sound and lighting consultation and installation, along with event media support. Rick did everything big & grand. He will truly be missed.

Friday, February 7, 2020, Rick entered the ultimate destination, the physical Presence of God.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Jerri, 2 children: Corbin & Colby, his mother: Judy McCreight, his sister: Julie Arriaga & husband, Mike, 2 brothers: Jeff & wife Tina, and Mike, 7 nieces, 1 nephew, 3 great nephews, along with a host of friends and family.

Memorial Events: Visitation: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 6-8 pm, at Rock City, located at 5833 4th Street in Lubbock

Celebration Service: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 7 pm, at the same location.

Arrangements: Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth. Online condolences: www.wilsonsfuneraldirectors.com

Memorial donations can be sent to: Rock City, P.O. Box 1650, Lubbock, Texas 79408
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
