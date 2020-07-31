1/1
Rickey D. Wilson
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rickey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 60 passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Rickey was born September 3, 1959, to George Wilson and Dorothy Taylor in Carrollton, KY. He worked in construction and pump services. He is preceded in death by his father, George Wilson; and one brother, Bobby Baily. He leaves to cherish his memory his ex-wife, Pauline Wilson; mother, Dorothy Taylor; daughter, Casey Estrada; three sisters, Donna (Dean) Ward, Monica Wilson, and Brenda Sullivan; two brothers, David Bailey and Michael Wilson; four nieces, Brenda St. Clair, Ginny St. Clair, Shayla Williams, and Shawnda Baily; two nephews, Chad St. Clair and Bobby Bailey; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved