Lubbock- 60 passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Rickey was born September 3, 1959, to George Wilson and Dorothy Taylor in Carrollton, KY. He worked in construction and pump services. He is preceded in death by his father, George Wilson; and one brother, Bobby Baily. He leaves to cherish his memory his ex-wife, Pauline Wilson; mother, Dorothy Taylor; daughter, Casey Estrada; three sisters, Donna (Dean) Ward, Monica Wilson, and Brenda Sullivan; two brothers, David Bailey and Michael Wilson; four nieces, Brenda St. Clair, Ginny St. Clair, Shayla Williams, and Shawnda Baily; two nephews, Chad St. Clair and Bobby Bailey; a host of other relatives and friends.