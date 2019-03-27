Slaton- Ricky Alley passed away March 23, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 27, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 63 years at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Ricky's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Ricky was born on January 9, 1956 to the late Roy and Theola "Dink" Alley in Lamesa, TX. He attended Stewart Elementary 1962 - 1968, Evans Jr. High 1968 - 1971, and Coronado High School 1971 - 1974. He was a member of the JROTC at Coronado High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1974. During his 20 years and 6 days career, he was stationed in Japan, the Philippines, Korea and Camp Pendleton. He loved his Lord and Savior, his wife and kids, his German Shepherds and in his earlier years Square Dancing.



Survivors include his wife, Renee Alley of Slaton; children, Kenneth (Kassie) Alley, Krystal (Jonathan) Hogan, Ruby (Shawn) Graham, and Byron (Bethany) Cypert; 11 grandchildren; and a daughter of the heart, Lorrie (Raul) Ramirez; as well as many others who looked up to him.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Alley and a sister, Denise Ellis.



The family of Ricky Alley would appreciate contributions to be given to the ASPCA or the Lubbock Animal Shelter in his memory.