Lubbock- 53 passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Ricky was born to Matthew and Helen Evans on September 3, 1967, in Lubbock, TX. Ricky leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Deidra Evans; three daughters, Moliqua Inkabi, Helen Johnson, and Tara Dotson; two sons, Jonathan Blue and Tyler Evans; one sister, Deshawn Bunton; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.