Ricky Kyle Cross
1957 - 2020
Wilson- Ricky Kyle Cross, 63, of Wilson, Tx passed away on September 27, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1957 in Crosbyton, Tx to Andy Irvin Cross and Billie Jean (Longshore) Cross, and grew up in Post. At the age of 12, he dedicated his life to Christ and was baptized. Ricky graduated as a proud member of the Post High School class of 1975. He married Lana Brieger on August 18m 1979 in Wilson. Ricky and Lana lived in Ransom Canyon, then made their home in Wilson, Tx, where they raised two sons.

Following his graduation from South Plains College with an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice in 1977, Ricky pursued a career in law enforcement. He graduated as a member of LPD Academy class of 79B. He retired as a Captain from the Lubbock Police Department after 35 years of service. Ricky's greatest joys included continuing his family legacy of raising cattle and spending time in the great outdoors with his beloved sons and grandchildren. From hunting to ranching, Ricky spent his time abiding in the beauty of God's creation off the Caprock and ensuring it would be cherished for generations to come. Ricky made it a priority to support his children and grandchildren in their endeavors and could often be spotted in the stands at the ball field or show barn. Though quiet, Ricky's love for his family was fierce and his dedication to those he loved was mighty.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Lana Cross, of Wilson; sons Brady and wife, Candice, of Lubbock, and Cody and wife, Micah, also of Lubbock; mother, Billie Jean Cross, of Post; brother, Terry Cross , and wife, Ruth, of Dallas; grandchildren Emerson, Addison, and Mason Cross and Kanyon and Kolman Cross, all of Lubbock; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished.

Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Andy Irvin Cross, and his sister, Debbie Maddox.

A memorial service for Ricky will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the First Baptist Church in Post. Arrangements are under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lubbock Police Department Benevolence Fund.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hudman Funeral Home - Post
615 W Main
Post, TX 79356
806-495-2821
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 30, 2020
Pat & Yolanda Kelly
September 30, 2020
I will miss you. You were a good friend and a good leader. A credit to our profession. Rest well friend. I’ll see you later.
Ralph Bowen
Friend
September 30, 2020
Prayers for Lana and Ricky's family. He was great to work with at LPD. He always had a smile to greet you.
Tresa Brasell
Coworker
September 30, 2020
May you Rest In Peace it was an honor To work for you and with you
Bill Bates
