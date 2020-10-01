Wilson- Ricky Kyle Cross, 63, of Wilson, Tx passed away on September 27, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1957 in Crosbyton, Tx to Andy Irvin Cross and Billie Jean (Longshore) Cross, and grew up in Post. At the age of 12, he dedicated his life to Christ and was baptized. Ricky graduated as a proud member of the Post High School class of 1975. He married Lana Brieger on August 18m 1979 in Wilson. Ricky and Lana lived in Ransom Canyon, then made their home in Wilson, Tx, where they raised two sons.Following his graduation from South Plains College with an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice in 1977, Ricky pursued a career in law enforcement. He graduated as a member of LPD Academy class of 79B. He retired as a Captain from the Lubbock Police Department after 35 years of service. Ricky's greatest joys included continuing his family legacy of raising cattle and spending time in the great outdoors with his beloved sons and grandchildren. From hunting to ranching, Ricky spent his time abiding in the beauty of God's creation off the Caprock and ensuring it would be cherished for generations to come. Ricky made it a priority to support his children and grandchildren in their endeavors and could often be spotted in the stands at the ball field or show barn. Though quiet, Ricky's love for his family was fierce and his dedication to those he loved was mighty.Ricky is survived by his wife, Lana Cross, of Wilson; sons Brady and wife, Candice, of Lubbock, and Cody and wife, Micah, also of Lubbock; mother, Billie Jean Cross, of Post; brother, Terry Cross , and wife, Ruth, of Dallas; grandchildren Emerson, Addison, and Mason Cross and Kanyon and Kolman Cross, all of Lubbock; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished.Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Andy Irvin Cross, and his sister, Debbie Maddox.A memorial service for Ricky will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the First Baptist Church in Post. Arrangements are under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lubbock Police Department Benevolence Fund.