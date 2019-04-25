|
|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Ricky Nelson Blakely will be at 10:00 AM Saturday April 27th at First Baptist Church, Idalou, TX. Ricky passed away in the tragic plane crash of Atlas 3591 near Houston, TX on February 23, 2019.
Ricky was born May 31, 1958 to Vestal and Carol Jean Faulkner Blakely. He graduated from Rift Valley Academy in Kenya, East Africa, attended Hardin Simmons and Texas A&M and graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
He is survived by wife Katey, daughter Delia and Terry Eveland and baby Finn; his parents; a sister Mandy and Mike Matthies, nephew Dwayn and wife Aja and Deja, niece Marissa and nephew Jakob; a brother, Doug and wife Sharla and niece Summre, many aunts, uncles and cousins, and his missionary family and flying family.
Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Exodus Prison Ministry, PO Box 6363 Lubbock, TX 79424 or First Baptist Church - Missions, PO Box 918, Idalou, TX 79329.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019