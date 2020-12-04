1/1
Ricky Ward
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Lubbock- The Family of Ricky Dale Ward will be celebrating his life of 69 years at 2:00 pm this Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Seating is limited to 65 seats. Due to recent state regulations, face coverings are mandatory, and the staff will be enforcing social distancing. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.memorialdesigners.net, with a virtual guest book available for you to share memories and condolences. He passed on Sunday, November 29, 2020.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
