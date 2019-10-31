Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Riley Turner


1931 - 2019
Riley Turner Obituary
Lubbock- Riley was born May 22, 1931 along with his twin brother Ben to Tom and Estelle Turner in Flomot, Tx. He graduated from Flomot High School and continued his education studying Entomology at Texas Tech and Texas A&M. He married the love of his life, Gwen Williams on February 14, 1953. They were blessed with four children.

Riley loved the Lord. He loved life, family and working. His hobby other than working was beating the "ladies" in a game of 88. He owned and operated Terminix Pest Control for over 50 years. Riley served as president and life member of the Texas Pest Control Association.

He was a faithful Christian, serving as a deacon at Pioneer Park Church of Christ and an elder at Sunset Church of Christ. For many years he made daily trips to the hospital to visit the sick while serving in the Benevolent and Hospital Ministry at Sunset.

He is survived by his wife Gwen of 66 years; one sister, Thelma Brown; one brother, Ben Turner; children, Brad, Scott, and Susan Jasper (Buddy); four grandchildren, Sheila Jones, Kassy Merchant (Brad), Shelly Brownfield (Brandon), and Austin Turner; seven great-grandchildren, Zayden, Kinzley, Kadley, Tripp, Paizley, Nash, and Baby Kate.

Riley was preceded in death by his son Riley Wayne, his parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm at the Venue on Broadway. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Riley Turner will be held at 1:00p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Sunset Church of Christ.

Memorial donations can be made to Sunset International Bible Institute at 3723 34th Street, Lubbock, Texas or to Hospice of Lubbock.

The Family appreciates so much the love and wonderful care that Carillon House staff at 1 north gave to Riley the past 2 years.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
