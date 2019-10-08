|
|
Seminole- Memorial services for Rita Freeman of Lubbock formerly of Seminole will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the First Baptist Church in Seminole with the Rev. Joe Stewart officiating. Services will be under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. She passed away Saturday, October 5th in Lubbock.
Rita was born December 8, 1943 in Paducah, Texas to Robert Lee and Maxine Russell Sunday. Rita had been an office manager for West Texas Agriplex and Ocho Gin while living in Seminole. She moved to Lubbock in 2011, was a member of the Southcrest Baptist Church, was a former a member of the Pink Ladies at Seminole Memorial Hospital, and was a very active member in her church. Rita was preceded in death by two brothers Don Sunday and Bobby Sunday.
Rita is survived by two sons Kurt Freeman and Kyle Freeman and wife Paige, along with two grandchildren Kendall Freeman and Parker Freeman all of Seminole
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Bobby Sunday Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 310, Paducah, Texas 79248.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019