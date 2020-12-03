Lubbock- Memorial services for Rita Reed 90 of Lubbock will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Chapel at Sanders Funeral Home. A private family graveside services will be held at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Sanders Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to7 Thursday evening at Sanders Funeral Home.
Mrs. Reed died on November 29th at Covenant Hospital after a brief illness.
Rita was born in Lubbock, Texas, February 3, 1930, to Howard Lee and Opal McCauley. She attended Lubbock High School where she graduated in 1947. She went on to attend college at Texas State Women's College in Denton, Texas.
She enjoyed being a wife and mother. She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school. She also volunteered at Covenant Hospital.
She and her husband, Elmer J. Reed, Jr., were married on July 28, 1948 in Lubbock. They spent many years traveling on bus trips with friends which they enjoyed tremendously. They also enjoyed playing bridge, dimes, and many other card games. Elmer and Rita joined the Carillon Community in 2012 and she served as a floor host.
Survivors include her two sons, Brad Reed and wife, Marsha, Brent Reed and his wife Marianne Evola, four grandchildren, Benjamin Reed and his wife Holly, Katie Crump and her husband Chad, Emily Lidiak and her husband Cole, and Mackenzie Reed; six great grandchildren, Karsyn and Rylee Reed, Avery, Emery, and Coleman Crump, and Barrett Lidiak. Rita is also survived by her two sisters; Sharon Waters and Linda Adkins, and one brother, George McCauley and his wife Susie. Rita was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband, Elmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Carillon Foundation or Cal Farley's Ranch.
The service will be web casted at sandersfuneralhome.com