Alamo- The life of Robbie Jones Davis Bochantin of Alamo, Texas will be celebrated Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 PM at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, Texas. Robbie passed from this life into the open gates of heaven in a tragic car accident in Plainfield, Indiana on July 30, 2019.
Robbie was born November 28, 1935 in Pottsville, Arkansas. She married Dewey Laurel Davis who passed away July 21st, 2003. On January 8th, 2005 she married Lawrence (Larry) Bochantin in Alamo, Texas who passed away in the accident alongside of Robbie July 30th, 2019.
Traveling, celebrating and attending celebrations, dances, and family events were Robbie's passion. She helped prepare for weddings, graduations, birthdays and holidays with her fabulous culinary skills, fun decorations, and special recognitions for those she loved. She and Dewey were married 48 years and spent much of their lives in the Littleton, Colorado area. After retirement they began traveling avidly and settled in Alamo.
During the summers, Robbie and Larry traveled to see children, relatives and grandchildren to almost every state in the United States. She always shared her stories of the sites and the people she had visited with all who would hear. She was a vivacious, vital and vibrant matriarch of her family.
She was also preceded in death by her son Dennis Davis (2006) , and her parents Carl and Rhea Jones of Lubbock.
Robbie is survived by her daughter Laurella Sue Davis (Jim) Brittain of Colorado. Grandchildren: Laurella Rhea (Jay) Joseph of Colorado and Derrick Dietz of Washington. Great Grandchildren: Jade,Jewel, Jerrick & Jace Joseph of Colorado and Great Great-Grandson Dante. Also surviving are many brothers and sisters from Texas and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79423, or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019