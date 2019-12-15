|
Lubbock, formerly of New Home- Robbie Lawson Gill of Lubbock, formerly of New Home, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born May 31, 1923 in Marshall, Texas to the late Bunk and Lallah Gill. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army/Air Corp. After honorable discharge, he attended Texas Tech University where he graduated with his Bachelors of Agronomy and worked as a cotton farmer in New Home. Robbie married Wanda Jo Martin on April 18, 1947. He was an avid golfer and member of New Home Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wanda Jo; children, Rhonda Timmons and husband Kenny of New Home, Stan Gill and wife Julia of Lubbock, Stacy Gill and wife Pat of New Home, and Stoney Gill of Woodland, Washington; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Robbie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elva Jo Chisum; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.
Viewing will be 1:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Graveside services are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at New Home Baptist Church. Following the service, the family will be receiving friends at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the South Plains Honor Flight or New Home Baptist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019