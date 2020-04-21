Home

Robert A. Rodriguez


1998 - 2020
Robert A. Rodriguez Obituary
Plainview- Robert A. Rodriguez, 21, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Lubbock. Robert was born on December 3, 1998 in Plainview to Joe Jessie Rodriguez and Laura Liendo. He was raised in Lubbock and had worked at Wendy's. He will be remembered for being honest, caring, loving his family, especially his daughter, Athena, working out, and was always talking about the future for everyone. He was a great father, son, brother, grandson, and was devoted to his family. Robert is survived by his daughter, Athena Rene Rodriguez of Lubbock, father, Joe Rodriguez of Plainview, mother, Laura Liendo and Matt Pugh of Tahoka, grandparents, Anita and Martin Liendo of Tahoka and Josephina Zavala of Plainview, 7 siblings, Dalilah Salinas of Lubbock and her children, Ruben, Starlito, and Diamond, Johnny Rodriquez of Lubbock, Jacoby Rodriguez of Tahoka, Jodeci Rodriquez of Tahoka, Jaylynn Rodriguez of Lubbock, and Joziah Rodriguez of Lubbock, and best friend and like a brother, Anthony Silvas of Lubbock. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Herebacio Rodriguez. The family will have a memorial service at a later date and cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
