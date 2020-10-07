1/1
Robert Anthony Diaz
1975 - 2020
Ralls- Robert Anthony Diaz 45 of Ralls passed away October 4, 2020. He was born September 12, 1975 in Slaton Texas to Robert and Mercedes Resendez Diaz. Anthony worked for United Supermarkets for 14 years, and attended Howard College in Big Springs, he never met a stranger; he always had a smile on his face and loved engaging in conversation with everyone he met. He enjoyed rock concerts and loved his nieces and nephews dearly.

Anthony is preceded in death by a niece Azaily Serenity Martinez.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents; Robert and Mercedes Diaz of Ralls, his sister; Linda Anderson and husband Ken of Ralls, a brother; Carlos Diaz and wife Sonya of Lubbock, one niece, four nephews, and one great niece.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ralls, burial will follow in the Ralls Cemetery under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home - Ralls
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
