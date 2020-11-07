Lubbock- .Graveside services for beloved husband and father, Robert Benson "Bob" Beck, Sr. of Lubbock will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Sanders Funeral Home.Robert was born February 26, 1938 to Gladys and Robert Beck in Lubbock, Texas. Bob Beck passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 82. He graduated from Monterey High School in 1956 and from Texas Tech University in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army in the 1960's. He was in the cotton gin business and was a farmer for many years. He married his wife of 54 years, Olga Lyzaniwski on January 22, 1966 in Winnipeg, Canada. Bob was a member of the Seekers Class at St. Luke's United Methodist Church for many years.Bob is survived by his wife, Olga; his two sons, Robert Beck, David Beck and his wife, Katrina; his daughter Kathryn Yoo and her husband, John; and his grandchildren, Sarah and Colton.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Luke's United Methodist Church.