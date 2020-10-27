1/1
Robert "Bobby" Brown
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Lubbock- Robert "Bobby" Brown passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, October 21,2020. We know he is now in the loving arms of Jesus.

Bob was born July 6, 1932 in San Angelo Texas to Malcolm and Mary T Burton. He attended Lubbock High School 1947-1950. On June 15, 2019, Bobby was very humbled and appreciative of being inducted into the 2019 class of LISD Athletics Hall of Honor for football and baseball 1947-50. He was a very talented athlete, earning all-state recognition in baseball and football. He played pro baseball for the Cleveland Indians minor league, until an injury ended his baseball career.

Throughout his working career he had a variety of jobs including selling Utility trailers in El Paso and owning Wichita Oil Company in Wichita Falls Texas. The most rewarding endeavor was President of Franklin Land Corporation, a subsidiary of El Paso Electric Company, where he oversaw the restoration of the downtown Cortez Building and the Paso Del Norte Hotel.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert Gregory. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Skeet; daughter and son-in-law Pam and Jim Wilkins; and his sister Vera. Per his request, there will be no memorial service. Memorials in his name may be sent to First Christian Church, Lubbock Texas.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
