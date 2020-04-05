|
|
Idalou, Texas- January 3, 1929, was an exceptional day because Robert Bruce Isom was born at home in Idalou, Texas, to Ottis Albert Isom and Georgia Griffin Isom. Bruce's notable journey of 91 years was completed in his hometown on April 2, 2020. Bruce lived his entire life in Idalou where he hoed cotton, drove tractors, and fed cattle on the family farm that was settled in 1916. His younger brother, Ottis Wayne Isom, was born eleven years later in 1940. Both boys attended Idalou schools, beginning a 72-consecutive year streak of an Isom in the Idalou school system that ended in 2006. This is also where he met his beloved childhood sweetheart, Lexiedene DeBusk; the two wed April 18, 1947, in Idalou. During their 73 years of an inseparable marriage, they reared three sons, Larry, Ken, and Rex, on their family farm. When Bruce was not farming, he was successful in other endeavors. He and Lexie owned Isom Department Store on Idalou's Main Street. In addition, he began an insurance agency, a fertilizer and chemical seed sales business, a grain elevator, and a cotton gin. He and his dad Ottis raised peanuts and cattle on a ranch in Durant, Oklahoma, beginning in 1963. As a lifetime supporter of his community, he was an active participant in many organizations, including FFA, receiving the American Farmers Degree, and the Idalou Junior Stock Show. In addition, Bruce was an organizer and first president of the Idalou Junior Chamber of Commerce and director of the Idalou Jaycees. Also, he was instrumental in the upstart of the Little League Ball Park. Moreover, he served as Idalou's mayor and president of the Idalou School Board and the Idalou Lion's Club. He was most devoted to the Idalou United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities throughout the decades. In 1989, he was Idalou's Man of the Year. An Idalou Wildcat himself, he was an ardent fan of all athletic events, especially when his sons and grandchildren were involved. For nine years, he was on the University Medical Center Board of Managers. "Humble and kind is a good description of Bruce. He was the most patient man God ever produced! He was a man of few words; he was a good listener and observed, But when he spoke, he was most definitely heard. Hands of steel and a heart of gold, He came from that generation that was humble yet bold." Bruce loved his family dearly. Those remaining are his wife, Lexiedene DeBusk Isom; brother Ottis Wayne Isom (Pat); sons Larry Bruce Isom (Jan); Kenneth Wayne Isom (Julie); Charles Rex Isom (Nancy); eight grandchildren: Larry Brent Isom (Dru), Ginger Isom-Batz (Richard, Jr.), Kendra Ann Burris (Scott), Isaac Wayne Isom, Karla Estelle Morrison (Chase), Clayton Bruce Isom (Blair), Ember Dawn Isom, Travis Joe Isom (Shannon), and sixteen great-grandchildren, special nieces and nephews, and a plethora of dear friends. The family extends a special debt of gratitude to Bruce's home caregivers: Ernestine Reyes, Olga Barela, Lupe Ybrara, Alice Nava, Suzanne Ramos, and Sandy Ledesma. Also a special thanks goes to the remarkable staff at Idalou's Library of Legacies for their special care. A family graveside service was held Friday, April 3 at the Idalou Cemetery. All arrangements were under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. Donations in memory of Bruce may be sent to the Idalou United Methodist Church, 518 S. Chestnut, Idalou, Texas 79329 or Idalou Meals on Wheels, Box 112, Idalou, Texas 79329 or to . Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020