Lubbock- Robert Connor Laxson, 72, of Lubbock went home to be with his Lord, Friday, April 24, 2020. Bob was born September 5, 1947, in Bryan, Texas to R.L. and Marguerite Laxson. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1966 and later joined the US Air Force in 1967. Our patriotic Daddy served 4 years in Germany as a jet engine mechanic and metal worker. He described this time in Germany as some of the best years of his life, telling many stories about his time served and how much he enjoyed visiting so many European countries. Little did he know that his expertise as a metal worker would help him to establish a life-long career in sheet metal work. Bob's life was his children, Lori, Marvin, and Taylor. His grandchildren, Meagan Lynn, Jordan Dale, Colbey Lance, Hailee Morgan, Connor Bryceton Dale, Adeline Katherine "Kat", and Peyton Whitton were the apple of his eye and who he was most proud of. He will always be remembered for his honesty, his faithfulness to his family, along with his strong "old school" work ethic. Anything his family ever needed; he was there. Ball games, family dinners, school activities for his grandkids, he was there. Though he managed to hold down a full time-job at age 72, Bob always made time for his family, whether it was to tend to their regular "fix it" house calls or host his annual BBQ and fireworks show for the 4th of July. He is preceded in death by his father, R.L., mother, Marguerite, and sister, Jeanette Lester, all of Lubbock, Texas. He is survived by his daughter, Lori and husband Bobby Little of Lubbock, Texas; son, Marvin Laxson of Lubbock, Texas; son, Taylor Laxson of Lubbock, Texas; sister, Doris and husband Jerry Force of Wichita Falls, Texas; and sister, Wanda Balle of Richmond, Texas. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020