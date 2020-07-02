1/1
Robert Craig
1933 - 2020
Post, Tx- Robert Lee Craig of Post went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He died at a Lubbock hospital. Robert was born March 30, 1933 in Lynn County to Mary and Robert Lee Craig Sr. He was one of 17 children.

Robert was the consummate farmer, known foremost for his cotton crop but also for sharing a perpetual bounty of fresh vegetables and fruit throughout the community. Everyone loved the watermelons he grew, especially the wildlife around the farm. Robert's strategy was to always plant more than he coyotes could eat.

He was honored by the Post Jaycees in 1967 as Garza County's "Outstanding Young Farmer." Robert loved motorcycle riding, fishing and being on the water. As a teenager, he and his family dug a swimming pool, which drew people from far and wide. The pool was where Robert met the love of his life, Patsy Jane Shults, and they were married for 66 years. The couple raised four children on their farm six miles outside Post. Robert modeled for his family the virtues of hard work, integrity and a deep and abiding faith.

He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Post. In addition to his wife, Patsy, Robert is survived by his children, Joe (and Kellie) Craig of Tahoka, Robert P. "Bob" (and Susan) Craig of Arlington ,Al Craig of Post and Patricia (and Sam) Canon of South Padre Island; his grandchildren, Christopher Craig, Kimberly Craig, Laura Craig, Stephen Craig, Meagan Ruttkay, Skyler Kyzar and Kami Pierce; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, W. C. "Dub" Craig of Waco; and his sisters, Pearl Herman of Azle and Barbara Hawkins of Austin.

A private graveside service was held on July 1, 2020 at Grassland Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Grassland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hudman Funeral Home - Post
615 W Main
Post, TX 79356
806-495-2821
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Robert, prayers for all the family.
Doylene Willborn
Friend
July 1, 2020
Robert and Patsy will always be among those people I call "favorites".
Tina Reyna
Friend
