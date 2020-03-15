|
Yorktown, Virginia- Robert E. Hardage (Rob), 72, of Yorktown, Virginia passed away on March 11, 2020 in his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Arrangements are by W.J. Smith & Son.
Robert was born in Albuquerque, NM to F.E. Hardage and Nona Gustke on July 17, 1947. He went to school in Lubbock, TX where he graduated from Monterey High School and attended Texas Tech University.
Robert was married to Margaret Hardage on April 13, 1978 in Honolulu, HI. They were married for 41 years. He got an Associate's Degree in Police Science from Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force for 22 years. He was also involved in the 6594 Test Group at Hickam AFB in Honolulu, HI and the 6th ACCS at Langley AFB. He served overseas and domestically. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling, softball and Texas Hold 'em.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Frank and Jimmy Hardage. He is survived by his wife Margaret; children Robin Henry (Jim), Rob Hardage (Beth), Angela Hosey (Todd Johnson); stepchildren Michael Halpin and Jeffrey Halpin (Tina); grandchildren Angela, Rebecca, Tabitha, Jason, Vaughn, Justin and Jessica; and great-grandchildren Harrison, Tristan, Lily, Henry, and Riley; and step sister Nancy Gustke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Special Olympics or the ASPCA.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020