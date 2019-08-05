Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore-Rose Funeral Home
701 Main St
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bearden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Earl Bearden


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Earl Bearden Obituary
Petersburg- Robert Earl Bearden, 83, formerly of Petersburg passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Petersburg. Burial will follow at Petersburg Cemetery with Masonic graveside rights under the direction of Moore-Rose Funeral Home Idalou location. The family will receive guests for visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou.

Robert was born on July 25, 1936 in Campbell, TX to Troy and Hazel Bearden. He moved to Petersburg as a child, where he was raised and graduated high school. He married Wanda Lee Parker on May 4, 1963 in Gillespie, Texas. She preceded him in death in 2005. Robert served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for more than 31 years and was employed by the U.S. Army - Civil Service for 29 years. He was a Mason, a member of Eastern Star, the Volunteer Fire Department and EMS of Petersburg, the RSVP organization of Plainview and served for 13 years on the city council. After retirement, he worked at Higginbotham-Bartlett in Petersburg.

Robert is survived by his 2 daughters, Michele Forbus and husband, John of Littlefield and Trayce Frasure of Lubbock; 2 brothers, Dwayne Bearden and wife, Peggy of Knox City, TX and Dwight Bearden and wife, Pat of Lubbock; 4 grandchildren, John Ross Forbus and wife, Valerie of Pilot Knob, MO, Lance Forbus of Dallas, Chris Forbus and wife, Brooke of Little Elm, TX and Jayce Rodriquez and husband, Jason of Midland and 2 great grandchildren, Tyler Forbus and Finley Rodriquez.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Wanda Bearden and 2 brothers, David Milton Bearden and Melvin Leon Bearden.

logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now