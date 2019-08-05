|
Petersburg- Robert Earl Bearden, 83, formerly of Petersburg passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Petersburg. Burial will follow at Petersburg Cemetery with Masonic graveside rights under the direction of Moore-Rose Funeral Home Idalou location. The family will receive guests for visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou.
Robert was born on July 25, 1936 in Campbell, TX to Troy and Hazel Bearden. He moved to Petersburg as a child, where he was raised and graduated high school. He married Wanda Lee Parker on May 4, 1963 in Gillespie, Texas. She preceded him in death in 2005. Robert served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for more than 31 years and was employed by the U.S. Army - Civil Service for 29 years. He was a Mason, a member of Eastern Star, the Volunteer Fire Department and EMS of Petersburg, the RSVP organization of Plainview and served for 13 years on the city council. After retirement, he worked at Higginbotham-Bartlett in Petersburg.
Robert is survived by his 2 daughters, Michele Forbus and husband, John of Littlefield and Trayce Frasure of Lubbock; 2 brothers, Dwayne Bearden and wife, Peggy of Knox City, TX and Dwight Bearden and wife, Pat of Lubbock; 4 grandchildren, John Ross Forbus and wife, Valerie of Pilot Knob, MO, Lance Forbus of Dallas, Chris Forbus and wife, Brooke of Little Elm, TX and Jayce Rodriquez and husband, Jason of Midland and 2 great grandchildren, Tyler Forbus and Finley Rodriquez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Wanda Bearden and 2 brothers, David Milton Bearden and Melvin Leon Bearden.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019