Lubbock, formally of Crosbyton- 60, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Crosbyton, TX. Interment will follow at Crosbyton Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 -4 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Robert was born on July 10, 1959 to Robert Coppage, Sr. and Dorothy Terrell. He was a substitute teacher in the Crosby County Area. He leaves to cherish his memory; daughters, Shae Johnson, Jennifer Mitchell, Jessica (Derrick) Williams, and Nichole Giddens; special daughters, Jamia Kelly and Stefanie Williams; special friend, Earnice Coppage; special son, Raymond Rodriquez;; sisters, Mollie Thomas, Deborah Hutchinson, and Willie Faye Jackson; brothers, Billy (Ginger) Johnson, LaVance (Melinda) Coppage, Rickey Turner, and Charles (Rosalyn) Frater; 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019