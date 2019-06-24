|
|
Clovis, NM formally of Lubbock- 65, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Robert Earl Goff was born February 6, 1954 in Lubbock, TX to Mr. Johnnie Goff and Mrs. Willie Mae (Bowman) Goff. He completed his education at Dunbar High School in 1974 before attending Job Corp for a short time. He worked various jobs throughout his life, mostly construction work. He is survived by sisters, Bernadine Newman, Joyce Goff, and Mary Ann Hutchins; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 am at Manhattan Heights Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 24 to June 25, 2019