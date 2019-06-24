Home

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Manhattan Heights Church of Christ
Lubbock, NM
More Obituaries for Robert Goff
Robert Earl Goff


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Earl Goff Obituary
Clovis, NM formally of Lubbock- 65, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Robert Earl Goff was born February 6, 1954 in Lubbock, TX to Mr. Johnnie Goff and Mrs. Willie Mae (Bowman) Goff. He completed his education at Dunbar High School in 1974 before attending Job Corp for a short time. He worked various jobs throughout his life, mostly construction work. He is survived by sisters, Bernadine Newman, Joyce Goff, and Mary Ann Hutchins; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 am at Manhattan Heights Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 24 to June 25, 2019
