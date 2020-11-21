Jayton- It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert E. Hall. He died on Wednesday, November 19, 2020 at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Texas after complications of a severe stroke. Robert E. was 73 years old.



Robert was a lifelong resident of Jayton, Texas where he owned and operated Robert Hall Chevrolet. He was a beloved community member and a longstanding member of the Jayton Church of Christ. Robert was passionate about and proud of all of his children and grandchildren. He was known as a charismatic and kind gentleman who held the highest integrity in business and family, which is his legacy.



Robert is survived by his beloved wife Sherry Kay Hall and they had just celebrated their golden (50th) wedding Anniversary this past December. He was the loving father to Robert Tra Hall and wife Amy of Weatherford, Texas, Bradley Jay Hall and wife April of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Charles Ray Hall of Jayton, Texas.



Robert was the proud Grandpa to Britain Brooks-Hall and wife Leah of Denton, Texas, Hunter Robert Hall IV and wife Tyler of Midland, Texas, River Cross Hall of Weatherford, Texas, Sidney Rae Hall and Quincy Hall of Jayton, Texas.



He was the loving brother to Kathy Jean Brewer and husband Rickey, and brother-in-law to the late Roger Stanford and wife Lou, and Jerry Stanford and wife Maggie.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert G. and Angie Hall.



Family and friends may pay their respects at the Jayton Church of Christ on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with Eric Swenson officiating. Visitation will occur from 1:00-3:00 pm. The service will begin at 3pm with a graveside service immediately following at the Jayton Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to White River Youth Camp in honor of Robert.



