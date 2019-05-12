Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Robert Edward Morris

Lubbock- Robert Edward Morris passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A tribute of Robert's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Robert Edward Morris was born on January 12, 1953 to Robert and June Morris in Salem, IL. He graduated from Salem High School.

Robert was all about his family and his children and grandchildren came first. He was a colorful individual with off the cuff humor that kept his friends and family entertained. He raised his children with firm and loving hands, but was a real push-over when it came to his grandkids. Papaw will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Survivors include his children, Stephanie Edwards and husband, Daniel; Joshua Morris and wife, Nicole; Brad Morris and wife, Alicia; siblings, Ted Morris, David Morris, Greg Morris, Bruce Morris, Tom Morris, Stephen Morris, Chad Morris; Marilea Snow; 3 grandchildren, Ayden, Harper, and Kennedy Morris; mother June Morris of Salem, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert K. Morris.

In lieu of flowers, Robert's family suggests memorials to the in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019
