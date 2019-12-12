|
LUBBOCK- Robert Eugene (Bob) Raef went home to be with his Lord & Savior on December 10, 2019 after a long battle with an incurable Degenerative Axanol Polyneuropathy. He was born 10-31-1940 to Edgar W. and Blanchie Raef in Amarillo, Texas. He was a lifelong Catholic and proud member of both 3rd degree and 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He served 6 years in the Army Nation Guard . After graduation from Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, he graduated from West Texas State University with both a Bachelors and Masters Degree. He was a Certified Public Accountant by trade. He was a large man who loved and lived life large. In his young years he raced cars and motorcycles on a dirt track. In following years he was a pilot and enjoyed whizzing around in his Beechcraft Bonanza because his Cessna was too slow. He loved NASCAR, hunting, dancing and his family and friends. Fun loving, defender of the underdog until his last day and looking for ways to make things better for the next guy. In his older years he enjoyed his motorhomeing and membership in the GMC Motorhome Club. He is survived by his loving wife Patsy of Lubbock, 4 children, Robert Raef, Jr. and wife Mena of Amarillo, Aneta Younger and husband Jim of Amarillo, Dana McBee and Husband Daron of Angel Fire, NM, Crystal Freeman and husband Chad of Tyler, Tx.
6 grandchildren, Tyce Younger, Zachary Younger, Dezaree McBee, Daylon McBee, Xaine Freeman, Avonli Freeman, 1 Great grandchild, Kashlyn Younger, 1 sister Jacque Willburn and brother, Glenn Raef and much loved extended family. He was preceded in death by 1 sister, Joyce Shank. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a rosary to follow at Sanders Funeral Home. Mass will be conducted at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church on 108th and Indiana Avenue. Burial will follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Amarillo at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019