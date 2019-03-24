|
|
Lubbock- 82, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Robert was born to the union of the late Wilson & Lula Turner in Lamesa, Texas on November 10, 1936. Robert attended Lubbock High School. He worked for Texas Tech Maintenance Department until his retirement. Left to cherish his memories are: his wife, Mary J. Turner; four sons, Lonny Turner (Dolores), Larry Turner, Lowell Turner (Rita), and Leland Turner; one daughter. Jamie O'Neal (Michael); ten grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Church of Christ. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019