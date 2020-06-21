Robert F. Chandler
1933 - 2020
Lubbock - Lubbock - Robert Floyd ("Jeff") Chandler, 86, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born June 24, 1933 in East Liverpool, Ohio to O.J. and Marie Chandler. Robert dedicated his life to serving his country. He enlisted in the army at the age of 17, serving two years. After following other pursuits, including truck driving, Robert felt the pull to once again serve his country. He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and proudly served an additional 18 years in which he had several duty stations including Okinawa, Paine Air Force Base, and Reese Air Force Base. He also served in Korea as well as two tours Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force at the rank of Technical Sergeant, Robert continued serving his country another 20 years in a civilian capacity working for the General Services Administration at Reese Air Force Base. Robert was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a man who deeply loved his family and country with an undying passion. He would go out of his way to make certain that they, his friends, neighbors, and even strangers were protected and safe always offering a helping hand to others. Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years Barbara E. Brown Chandler, daughter Kimberly Chandler Wilson and husband Steven, grandson Logan G. Wilson and wife Kaitlyn Jackson Wilson, daughter-in-law Kimberly Allen Chandler, and grandson Colton R. Chandler. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother O.J. Walter Chandler, two sisters Milicent Chamberlin and Sally Wilkinson, his son Timothy R. Chandler, and a granddaughter Alicia Laurel Wilson. Robert instilled in his children, family, and friends the values of love of God and country. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He will never be forgotten. Viewing will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with services at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
