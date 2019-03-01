|
Lubbock- Dr. Robert Glen Maul, 92, passed away Monday February 25, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born October 12, 1926 in Wendel, WV to Raymond and Gay Maul.
He served in the US Navy on the USS Fort Mandan as a Radioman 3rd Class from 1944-1946. He married Jeanne (Rickard) Maul on Nov. 24, 1948 in Clarksburg, WV. Bob graduated from DT Watson School of Physical Therapy and in 1952 they moved to Port Arthur, Texas so he could work with children with Polio. They moved to Lubbock in 1956 where he started the Physical Therapy Dept. at Methodist Hospital and served as Chief Physical Therapist. In 1965, he went back to medical school at the age of 38 and graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and did a Family Practice Internship before the family moved back to Lubbock. Several years after moving back, he became a partner of Drs. Mann, Wright Maul and Tyler. He later sold his practice and had the opportunity to go to Rowlett, Texas and practice with his son until retiring in 2015 at the age of 89.
He loved life and loved helping people. He was member of Second Baptist Church and a member of the Covenant Sunday School Class.
Bob was active in the medical community and held multiple positions - President of the Texas Osteopathic Association, President of the Texas American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians and National President of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians. He also received the Physician of the Year award, Distinguished Service award and Life Time Achievement award. He was a mentor to many and was well respected and loved by patients and colleagues.
Survivors include son, Dr. R Greg Maul and fiancee Cheryl Martin of Rockwall; daughter, Debbie Campbell and husband Ken of Lubbock; grandchildren, Brittany Campbell, Kendra Jalbert and Michael Maul and two great grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; daughter, Beverly, parents, brother, Paul and a sister, Geraldine.
Visitation will be Friday March 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday March 2, 2019 at Second Baptist Church.
The family wished to give special thanks to the nursing staff of South 5 and SICU at Covenant Medical Center, Dr. Mohammad Otahbachi, Dr. Jack Shannon, Dr. Shannon Turnbow and Dr. Dennis Eastman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 6109 Chicago Ave, Lubbock, Texas 79424.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019