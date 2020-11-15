Abernathy- Rosary for Robert "Tiny" Glenn Piseno, 56, of Abernathy, TX will be recited on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00pm in St. Philip Catholic Church of Idalou. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00am in the same church with Rev. Dhass, officiating. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home and Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX."Tiny" died Monday, November 9, 2020 in Lubbock, TX.He was born on May 3, 1964 in Lubbock to Guadalupe & Josie (Hernandez) Piseno and was raised in Idalou. From 1998 until 2003, "Tiny" served as a volunteer firefighter with the Idalou Fire Department. He moved to Abernathy in 2003, transferring his service to the Abernathy Fire Department. He married Lucinda Ann Garza on February 5, 2005 in Abernathy. He was a member of both St. Philip Catholic Church of Idalou and St. Isidore Catholic Church of Abernathy. Robert was founder of Dust Devil Racing in the 90s and was co-founder of R&D Mobile Wash and A&R Wash. "Tiny" worked as a CNA at a nursing home and later in the private sector, caring for his parents for 14 years. He coached t-ball in Abernathy for several years.Tiny is preceded in death by his parents, a nephew, Dorian Puente, Grandparents, Paublino and Christina Piseno and Francisca and Natalio Hernandez.He is survived by wife Lucinda and daughter Annika Piseno, both of Abernathy, 5 brothers, Rudy and Melinda Puente of Lubbock, Richard Piseno and Ronnie and Hope Piseno, all of Idalou, TX, Roel Piseno of San Antonio and Rene and Amy Piseno of Slaton, Father and Mother-in-law, Arnulfo and Lucy Garza of Abernathy and his beloved dog Simba and many nieces and nephews.