Lubbock- Robert Harold "Bob" Murphy passed away peacefully at his home in Lubbock, TX on October 4, 2020. Bob was 90 years old.He is survived by his wife, Lorraine of 71 years; 3 children, Mike Murphy (Sherie) of Bountiful, Utah, Carol Henry (Allen) of Cloudcroft, New Mexico, Bill Murphy (Dawn) of Spring, Texas. Bob and Lorraine have 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.Bob married Phyllis Lorraine Waggoner on July 31, 1949. Bob and Lorraine loved their grandchildren and their great grandchildren. Their biggest joy in life was following the growth of the family. Bob and Lorraine spent the majority of their retirement years traveling to see family or heading to their house in Ruidoso, NM. They also loved Fun Valley, CO and enjoyed spending time in Colorado Springs, CO where they honeymooned in 1949.Bob was a Milkman. His dad, Harold Murphy owned one of the nation's first "Quality Checked" affiliate (Clardy-Campbells) dairy manufacturing plants in Clovis NM. Bob's earliest entry into the dairy business was when his dad put him on the street corner selling popsicles at the age of 6. He was unable to make change but he was a really good salesman. Bob continued to learn and grow in the industry while attending UNM in Albuquerque, NM then on to the Wisconsin University Dairy program.In the early 60's Bob moved the family from Clovis to Lubbock. He was hired by Earl Collins at Bell Dairy. Bob began his career at Bell working in all aspects of the operations. During the 70's, he was named Sales Manager. In 1978, Bell Dairy was acquired by Dean Foods and Bob became General Manager.In the mid eighty's, Bob was promoted to Group Vice President at Dean Foods to include oversight of the Texas, New Mexico, and Utah operations. He was Past Chairman of the Board for the Texas Dairy Processors Institute and was inducted in the Dairy Processors Hall of Fame in 1989. Bob retired from Dean Foods in 1992.Bob was forever a supporter of the Red Raiders and held to the belief that they would one day, win a football / basketball championship. Bob and Lorraine loved to attend the games. We know he will be watching closely from above as Tech continues to pursue those goals. Bob was also an avid golfer and was most proud of his hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the Links golf course in Ruidoso, New Mexico.He was a wonderful father, husband and mentor to his family, employee's and to the customers he served throughout his career. Bob placed his faith in the lord. He will be remembered for his quick wit, kind hand, and the gentle ways he influenced the people around him.