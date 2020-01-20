|
|
Muleshoe, Texas- A Celebration of Life service for Robert Hooten, age 91, of Muleshoe, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Muleshoe. Burial will be in Muleshoe Memorial Park. Robert arrived at his eternal home Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Muleshoe. He was born Robert Isaac Hooten, July 12, 1928 in Bremerton, Washington to George and Cleo Hooten. The family returned to Quitman, Arkansas where he grew to manhood.
Robert attended Arkansas State Teachers College in Conway, Arkansas, graduating with a degree in Math and Physical Education. He returned home to Quitman to teach and coach basketball, until he joined the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. Corporal Hooten served as a munitions instructor stationed at Fort Bliss Army Base. Robert met the love of his life, Maurine Wilterding, during his time of service. They married after a three month courtship on November 22, 1951 in Muleshoe, Texas. This union was blessed with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 1954, the couple moved to Muleshoe to farm with Maurine's parents, Mervin and Mae Wilterding. Robert later began working at Muleshoe Motor Company, eventually becoming sole owner and became the "Ford Man". Robert was active in the First United Methodist Church, community and professional organizations, locally and statewide, serving in many leadership roles. Upon retirement, Robert enjoyed many rounds of golf - locally and in senior tournaments. He shared his love for woodworking by building furniture for family and tables and chairs for many children in the community. Robert was a man of honor who loved life and was dedicated to his family and his faith. He had a witty sense of humor, always enjoying a good joke or prank.
Robert is survived by his wife of 68 years, Maurine; his two sons, Gary Hooten and his wife, Hollye of Muleshoe, Texas and Lary Hooten and his wife, Wanda of Dallas, Texas; his daughter, Gayla Gear and her husband, Joe of Muleshoe, Texas; his sister, Juanita Barefoot of Meza, Arizona; 8 grandchildren, Daniel and Heather (Hooten) Boyd of Celina, Texas, Charles and Amy (Hooten) Turner of Lubbock, Texas, Cade and Kyla Hooten of Texico, New Mexico, James and Twyla (Gear) Polasek of Ropesville, Texas, Tyrel and Courtney Gear of Celina, Texas and Annick Magermans of Luxembourg; 14 great-grandchildren, Kenna, Dane and Kamryn Boyd, Abbye, Anson and Audrey Turner, Hallye and Hayden Hooten, Mikayla, Lane, Kody and Cole Polasek, Brooks Gear, and Gwenaelle Magermans; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the employees of Park View Nursing Care Center for the loving care Robert received while in their care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Park View Nursing Care Center, 1100 West Avenue J, Muleshoe, Texas, 79347; the Oneita Wagnon Senior Citizens Center, PO Box 292, Muleshoe, Texas, 79347 or the . Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020