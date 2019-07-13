Lubbock- Robert John Dendy, 49, of Lubbock, was taken suddenly from his family Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. A time of fellowship and remembrance will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Robert's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Robert John was born January 20, 1970, in Muleshoe, Texas. He was the son of Marilyn and Weldon Baker and also, Larry and Donna Dendy.



Robert was known for his loving kindness to everyone who knew him. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son and friend. Robert was an avid motorcycle rider and a member of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Club.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roy Allen; brother, Bubba Baker; grandparents, Ed and Elene Dendy; and uncle, Wade Dendy.



Survivors include his wife, Teresa Dendy; daughters Lacey, and Jennifer Maldonado (Jonathan Diaz); son, Zachary Dendy; grandchildren, Tyler, Breann, Brian, Brody, and Danielle; grandchildren of the heart, Leela, Kevin, Charlie, and Andrew; parents, Marilyn and Weldon Baker and Larry and Donna Dendy; brother, Brian Baker and wife, Tanya; sister Janie Baker; grandmother, Frances Allen; sister-in-law, Gail, and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund for Robert John Dendy, to assist the family with expenses at City Bank. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019